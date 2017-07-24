OZZY OSBOURNE - Solar Red Wine Available Now

On August 21st, Ozzy Osbourne will be performing during a total solar eclipse at Moonstock in Carterville, IL. His set - which runs from 1:20pm to 2:50pm in the afternoon - will commence with "Bark At The Moon". To commemorate this special occassion, Ozzy Osbourne's Solar Red Wine is now available.

Both individual bottles (priced at $50 each), and the collector's edition (priced at $500 each) can be ordered online via Walkers Bluff.

A medium bodied dry red wine made from a blend of high quality Zinfandel and Syrah grapes. Solar Red contains fruity notes of fig, plum, cherry and cranberry jam combined with some earthy characteristics and a backbone of oak. It finishes with a slightly spicy black pepper taste. This wine pairs exceptionally well with pork, roasted game, lamb, BBQ chicken and tomato based pasta.

The collector's edition of Solar Red is numbered and autographed by the Prince of Darkness himself. Only 500 were produced, with the wine bottle housed inside a coffin, hand-crafted from poplar hardwood and lined with black satin pillows. It also includes a Certificate of Authenticity featuring a photo of Ozzy Osbourne signing the labels.