OZZY OSBOURNE - "Some Producers I’ve Worked With In The Past Have Been F@%king A$$holes"

Ozzy Osbourne and Ordinary Man album producer/guitarist Andrew Watt are featured in a new interview with Guitar World.

After working with Watt on the Post Malone single "Take What You Want", Ozzy asked Andrew to help him write and record an entire album's worth of material, which became Ordinary Man, Osbourne’s first solo effort in a decade.

“People have told me this is my best album,” Ozzy says. “And working with Andrew was so great. Some producers I’ve worked with in the past have been fucking assholes. You do what they say and they crack the whip. But Andrew, he’s like a brother now. I found a friend for life.”

Watt laughs... “Ozzy always says things like that to me - how he’s made a friend for life and he’s eternally grateful. And I’m like, ‘Why are you fucking saying this to me? You’re Ozzy!’ I just feel so blessed and so lucky to have been able to make this record with him. I don’t even feel like I made it. I feel like I left my body. It’s crazy. So for any little kids that are out there that play guitar? Dreams do come true.”

