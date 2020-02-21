OZZY OSBOURNE Streaming Every Song From Just-Released Ordinary Man Album; Listen Now!

Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame inductee and Grammy-winning singer and songwriter, Ozzy Osbourne, has released his first new solo album in 10 years, the highly anticipated Ordinary Man (Epic Records). Get it here, and listen to the full album via the YouTube clips below.

To celebrate the record's arrival, Ozzy made history by launching the largest global tattoo sale and album listening event ever across 50 cities worldwide on Thursday, February 20. Fans heard the record before anyone and were the first to choose from a collection of exclusive Ozzy-inspired tattoo designs.

Today, Ozzy returns to the world-famous Amoeba Records (where he last hosted an in-store in June 2010) in Hollywood, CA at 5 PM. To attend, purchase Ordinary Man (available on CD, LP or picture disc) in-store at Amoeba Hollywood.

Additionally, Ozzy today unveils the Golden Ticket Sweepstakes with the release. In the US only, all physical copies of the album are bundled with a unique code. Beginning today, fans may enter their codes at ordinarymansweepstakes.com to redeem for once-in-a-lifetime Ozzy prizes. The prizes range from a trip for two to Los Angeles to have dinner with Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne, a signed guitar, a Blizzard of Ozz platinum plaque, See You on the Other Side Box Set, and more.

Ordinary Man is available as a standard CD, deluxe CD, black vinyl, deluxe gatefold swirl color vinyl, picture disc and digital album.

Recorded in Los Angeles, the album features producer Andrew Watt on guitars, Duff McKagan (Guns N' Roses) on bass and Chad Smith (Red Hot Chili Peppers) on drums. Beyond the core band, Ordinary Man, features a who's-who of Ozzy friends and collaborators including Slash, Elton John and Post Malone.

"Straight To Hell"

"All My Life"

"Goodbye"

"Ordinary Man" feat. Elton John

"Under The Graveyard"

"Eat Me"

"Today Is The End"

"Scary Little Green Men"

"Holy For Tonight"

"It's A Raid" feat. Post Malone

"Take What You Want" - Post Malone feat. Ozzy Osbourne & Travis Scott

