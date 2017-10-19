OZZY OSBOURNE Sues Organizers Of Central Park's OZY Fest

According to TMZ.com, Ozzy Osbourne's camp has unleashed their lawyers on a Central Park music event called OZY Fest - short for OZY Fusion Fest - which went down this past July and featured acts like Jason Derulo and Talib Kweli. Despite the name, Ozzy was not part of the lineup.

Ozzy's team fired off a cease and desist letter, warning that the event, and its logo, were confusing music fans. OZY Fest claimed it wasn't a concert, and more of a "media-focused event."

Ozzfest is suing to prevent an encore use of the name, and for profits from that July show.

“I’ve got a bunch of songs written,” Ozzy Osbourne tells Full Metal Jackie in a new interview on her KLOS radio show, Whiplash. “But you know, you don't sell records anymore. It’s not cost effective to make a record. I haven't really thought about it, because I've been doing the Black Sabbath thing.”

Pressed for more details and a possible release date for a follow-up to his 2010 album, Scream, Ozzy reveals: “I’ve got about seven songs. One's called 'Mr. Armageddon', one's called 'Crack Cocaine’.”

Listen to the full interview below:

A video trailer for Ozzfest Meets Knotfest is available for streaming below. Special pre-fest kickoff Friday, November 3rd for all ticketed campers. Tickets are on sale now at Ozzfest.com and Knotfest.com.

Ozzy Osbourne: “Last year's show with Black Sabbath was just incredible and I'm thrilled to be coming back this year with Zakk, Tommy, Blasko and Adam to headline the 21st anniversary of Ozzfest."

Slipknot’s Clown: "It's that incredible time again where Ozzfest and Knotfest meet up to bring all music fans together for two days of rock and roll. Let's not forget the beautiful culture we are involved in and the history that is being written. Join the true passion of our concepts. I'll see you there. Stay (sic)."

Sharon Osbourne: "Ozzfest Meets Knotfest is coming back for another round. Last year we had over 75,000 people attend and we have another great lineup this year with Ozzy's first solo show in L.A. in more than six years. This is not just another show... it's Ozzfest Meets Knotfest! And this year's event means the world to me as we'll be amongst friends like Prophets Of Rage, Rob Zombie, Deftones, Marilyn Manson and Stone Sour... it's going to be another amazing weekend."

Corey Taylor (Slipknot/Stone Sour): "Knotfest was never supposed to be exclusively about Slipknot. It was always about the things that fueled the spirit of Slipknot: music, art, passion, insanity, and the tribes that give it power. So it would make sense for Knotfest to carry on these ideas, even without Slipknot. Because these things are the gasoline of creativity, and there's plenty to go around, with plenty of great bands, acts and things to see. Teaming up again with Ozzfest means another weekend of the biggest, baddest, loudest and best. I hope you all will join us; it's going to be (sic)."

The multi-stage, two-day weekend camping event will include more than 40 acts:

Ozzfest - Saturday, November 4th

Main Stage - Ozzy Osbourne, Prophets Of Rage, Deftones, Children Of Bodom, Orange Goblin

Second Stage - Kreator, Baroness, High On Fire, Iron Reagan, 1349, Havok, Kyng, Tombs, Night Demon, Thrown Into Exile

Nuclear Blast Extreme Stage - Possessed, Suffocation, Fallujah, Rings Of Saturn

Knotfest - Sunday, November 5th

Main Stage - Rob Zombie, Marilyn Manson, Stone Sour, Eighteen Visions, Prayers

Second Stage - Testament, Life Of Agony, Black Dahlia Murder, Upon A Burning Body, Goatwhore, Death Angel, Code Orange, ONI, Stitched Up Heart, DED

Nuclear Blast Extreme Stage - Repulsion, Exhumed, Warbringer, Ghoul