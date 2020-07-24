OZZY OSBOURNE - Sword Making With Ozzy & Jack; World Detour Sneak Peek Video

A preview for the upcoming episode of Ozzy & Jack's World Detour can be seen below.

Since Ozzy has a concert in Japan, father and son set out on a historic Japanese adventure. Driven by Ozzy's obsession with samurai swords, the guys go in search of a Samurai Master. Along the way, Ozzy secures a rare invite by sword master Isao Machii to try their hand at forging a kitana blade.

Then, Jack wants to get a Tebori tattoo from a legendary tattoo master of the ancient art form. But will he be able to convince his dad that he too should get jabbed with a sharp stick for hours on end, as a ritual to mark their father-son bond?

Get a sneak peek of their adventures below, then join in on the road trip this Thursday night starting at 9/8c.