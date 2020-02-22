OZZY OSBOURNE Talks About Working With ELTON JOHN And SLASH On “Ordinary Man” Song

As heard live on SiriusXM, Ozzy Osbourne and producer Andrew Watt weigh in on putting the Prince Of Darkness’ new album, Ordinary Man together. About working with Elton John and Slash on the title track Ozzy says:

“The song reminded me of Elton’s style in the ’70s. I said to Sharon, ‘does this remind you of an Elton song?’ And she said, ‘not really.’ ‘Well, fuck off then,’ Ozzy laughs.

Ordinary Man is available as a standard CD, deluxe CD, black vinyl, deluxe gatefold swirl color vinyl, picture disc and digital album.

Recorded in Los Angeles, the album features producer Andrew Watt on guitars, Duff McKagan (Guns N' Roses) on bass and Chad Smith (Red Hot Chili Peppers) on drums. Beyond the core band, Ordinary Man, features a who's-who of Ozzy friends and collaborators including Slash, Elton John and Post Malone.

"Straight To Hell"

"All My Life"

"Goodbye"

"Ordinary Man" feat. Elton John

"Under The Graveyard"

"Eat Me"

"Today Is The End"

"Scary Little Green Men"

"Holy For Tonight"

"It's A Raid" feat. Post Malone

"Take What You Want" - Post Malone feat. Ozzy Osbourne & Travis Scott

