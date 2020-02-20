OZZY OSBOURNE Teases New Song "Scary Little Green Men" In Special Clip

Ozzy is that you?

With Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee and Grammy-winning singer and songwriter Ozzy Osbourne's highly-anticipated Ordinary Man (Epic Records) out tomorrow, February 21, he has shared a special clip in advance of the release. But who is the man under the cloak?!

Ordinary Man marks Osbourne's first new solo music in almost 10 years. Recorded in Los Angeles, the album features producer Andrew Watt on guitars, Duff McKagan (Guns N' Roses) on bass and Chad Smith (Red Hot Chili Peppers) on drums. Beyond the core band, Ordinary Man, features a who's-who of Ozzy friends and collaborators including Elton John, Slash, Post Malone, and Tom Morello. Get the album here.

"Straight To Hell"

"All My Life"

"Goodbye"

"Ordinary Man" feat. Elton John

"Under The Graveyard"

"Eat Me"

"Today Is The End"

"Scary Little Green Men"

"Holy For Tonight"

"It's A Raid" feat. Post Malone

"Take What You Want" - Post Malone feat. Ozzy Osbourne & Travis Scott

"It's A Raid" and "Ordinary Man" are available for streaming below:

Videos for the singles, "Straight To Hell" and "Under The Graveyard", can be seen below: