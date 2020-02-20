OZZY OSBOURNE Tells Ultimate Rock Star Story Behind New Song "It's A Raid" Feat. POST MALONE - "I Didn't Sleep For Four Days After That"; Video

Ozzy Osbourne just released his new song, "It's A Raid", featuring Post Malone. The song (streaming below) is featured on Ozzy's new album, Ordinary Man, out tomorrow, Friday, February 21, via Epic Records. In this new video From SiriusXM, Ozzy tells the ultimate rockstar story that inspired his new song and working with Post Malone.

Ordinary Man marks Ozzy's first new solo music in almost 10 years, as his previous studio album Scream, was released in June 2010.

Ordinary Man will be available as a standard CD, deluxe CD, black vinyl, deluxe gatefold swirl color vinyl, picture disc and digital album. In addition, all physical copies of the album will include a unique code that will allow the purchaser to enter a sweepstakes for a chance to win one of over 300 Ozzy prizes. All details on the sweepstakes can be found at ozzy.com.

Recorded in Los Angeles, the album features producer Andrew Watt on guitars, Duff McKagan (Guns N' Roses) on bass and Chad Smith (Red Hot Chili Peppers) on drums. Beyond the core band, Ordinary Man, features a who's-who of Ozzy friends and collaborators including Slash, Elton John and Post Malone.

"Straight To Hell"

"All My Life"

"Goodbye"

"Ordinary Man" feat. Elton John

"Under The Graveyard"

"Eat Me"

"Today Is The End"

"Scary Little Green Men"

"Holy For Tonight"

"It's A Raid" feat. Post Malone

"Take What You Want" - Post Malone feat. Ozzy Osbourne & Travis Scott

"It's A Raid" feat. Post Malone:

"Ordinary Man":

"Straight To Hell" video:

"Under The Graveyard" video: