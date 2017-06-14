OZZY OSBOURNE To Be The Voice Of The Midland Metro On BBC Music Day Tomorrow

Ozzy Osbourne has teamed up with the Midland Metro to celebrate BBC Music Day, reports Solihull Observer.

This Thursday, June 15th, there will be a special surprise for passengers travelling on the Birmingham to Wolverhampton tram. For one day only, Music Day Ambassador Ozzy Osbourne will be providing the passenger announcements on the transport network of his home town, in his own inimitable style.

Rebecca Sandiford, the Producer of BBC Music Day, said: “BBC Music Day aims to unite generations and communities through their love of music, so we thought we’d give commuters a reason to smile as they make their daily journeys.”

Ozzy Osbourne said: “When I was young music was all that mattered to me. As a teenager I was caught in the magical spell of The Beatles and that was all it took. I was gone. Music is still magic to me. It runs through my head all day long and I would never ever want that to stop. Being named one of 2017’s Music Day Ambassadors was an unexpected and wonderful honour. Music has given me such an incredible life so a special day that celebrates this, like BBC Music Day, is better than Christmas to me.”

Read more at solihullobserver.co.uk.

Upcoming Ozzy Osbourne live dates are listed below:

July

14 - Rock USA @ Ford Festival Park - Oshkosh, WI

16 - Chicago Open Air 2017 @ Toyota Park - Bridgeview, IL

August

9 - The Legendary Buffalo Chip - Sturgis, SD

21 - Moonstock @ Walker's Bluff - Carterville, IL

September

30 - Louder Than Life @ Champions Park - Louisville, KY

October

22 - Monster Energy's Aftershock @ Discovery Park - Sacramento, CA