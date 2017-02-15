OZZY OSBOURNE To Headline Final Night Of Moonstock Music Festival During Total Solar Eclipse

Ozzy Osbourne is confirmed to headline the final night of the 2017 Moonstruck Music Festival, taking place August 18th - 21st in Carterville, IL.

The only other act currently confirmed for the festival is Five Finger Death Punch, who will perform on Sunday, August 20th. Ozzy will close out the festival with a performance on Monday, August 21st.

A message at the festival’s website states: “On August 21st the US will witness a Total Solar Eclipse. An estimated 200,000 tourists will travel to southern Illinois to observe the point of greatest duration. On that day, at 1:20 PM, you can experience the light turn to darkness as Ozzy Osbourne kicks off his concert with “Bark At The Moon”. Moonstock 2017 - a 4 day music festival celebrating the Total Solar Eclipse is taking place at Walker’s Bluff, a picturesque vineyard located in beautiful southern Illinois.”

Ozzy is also scheduled to perform on July 14th at Rock USA (Ford Festival Park in Oshkosh, WI), and on July 16th at Chicago Open Air (Toyota Park in Bridgeview, IL).