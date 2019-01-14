OZZY OSBOURNE To Headline Rocklahoma 2019; ACE FREHLEY, LITA FORD, STEEL PANTHER, JACKYL, BUCKCHERRY And Others Confirmed

Rocklahoma is set to take place on Friday, May 24th, Saturday, May 25th and Sunday, May 26th, at Catch The Fever Festival Grounds in Pryor, Oklahoma, just outside Tulsa. Now in its 13th year, America’s Biggest Memorial Day Weekend Party will feature performances from some of today’s top rock artists, including: Ozzy Osbourne, Disturbed, Shinedown, Bush, Seether, In This Moment, Steel Panther, Jackyl, Asking Alexandria, and many more.

Produced by AEG Presents, the three-day camping festival features the best new rock artists and classic bands performing on three stages, to keep the music going all night long. With onsite camping amenities and unparalleled VIP packages, Rocklahoma lives up to its motto of “Life, Liberty & the Pursuit of Rock.”

The music lineup for Rocklahoma 2019 is as follows (subject to change): Ozzy Osbourne, Disturbed, Shinedown, Bush, Seether, In This Moment, Steel Panther, Jackyl, Asking Alexandria, Tech N9NE, Blackberry Smoke, Buckcherry, Beartooth, Sevendust, Black Stone Cherry, Avatar, Fever 333, Lita Ford, Palaye Royale, Ace Frehley, Wheeler Walker Jr, New Years Day, Bad Wolves, The Glorious Sons, Light The Torch, Alien Weaponry, Hyro The Hero, Tyler Bryant & The Shakedown, Dirty Honey, Strutter, Beasto Blanco, Mudd Flux, Firstryke, Ratchet Dolls, The Midnight Devils, Dead Metal Society, Rocket Science, Preacher Stone, Dryvr, Charlie Bonnet III and the Folkin Gasholes, Down For Five, The Normandys, Poster Child, Blackout, Solidify, Doxy, Zen Hipster, and The Grind.

Here’s what Rocklahoma artists have to say about this year’s festival:



“Believe it or not, I’ve been doing shows in Oklahoma since 1971, so I know that they have some of the best audiences in the world there.” - Ozzy Osbourne

“We are very much looking forward to bringing everyone at this year’s Rocklahoma our 100% A-GAME!!! Get Up and Get Ready.” - Brent Smith of Shinedown

Rocklahoma producer Mike DuCharme of AEG Presents says, “Rocklahoma festival IS Pride, Culture and Community! Our fans grew up coming here and now their kids are following suit. We share their same enthusiasm and vision and worked hard to make sure there was something for everyone. We are excited to have the legendary Ozzy Osbourne, surrounded by several fan favorites returning like Shinedown, Disturbed and Bush, plus a few that helped build the history of this event like Jackyl, Lita Ford and Ace Frehley. Fans can expect improvements to the site and experience in 2019. Get ready to rock as this year promises to be another weekend long party!”

Early bird weekend Festival Passes, as well as weekend VIP Packages, will be available for purchase starting on Thursday, January 17th at 10 AM, CT at Rocklahoma.com. Early bird pricing will last through Thursday, January 24th at 12 PM, CT, when prices will increase. A Payment Plan option will be available which allows purchasers to split the cost into four monthly payments. Fans are encouraged to buy early and save.

Limited quantities of Groupie and Roadie VIP Packages and the Rockstar Hotel Package are also available. Please visit rocklahoma.com/tickets.html for details. General Admission and VIP camping is also available at checkout.



Current ticket pricing is as follows, while supplies last:



Weekend General Admission: $129.00 plus fees

Weekend Military GA: $99.00 plus fees

Weekend General Admission Ticket 4-Pack: $436.00 plus fees

Weekend VIP Reserved (comes with food & soft drinks): $379.00 plus fees



River Spirit Casino VIP Packages:

Groupie Package: $675 per person

Roadie Package: $1,100 per person

Rockstar Package $3,200 per pair



Note: All Weekend tickets are for Friday, Saturday and Sunday.



The campgrounds are a unique part of the Rocklahoma experience, with an endless party running around the clock. The Rocklahoma campgrounds will be open from Sunday, May 19th at Noon, CT through Tuesday, May 28th at Noon, CT. Festival doors open at 2 PM daily on May 24th, 25th and 26th. Note: Camping is only available with weekend ticket purchases.



New Experiences for 2019:

The Roadhouse: The party starts early with this brand-new Rocklahoma experience opening every day at 11:00 AM. The Roadhouse will feature the D&B Processing Stage where fans can rock out with local Oklahoma favorites, top tribute acts, and will be headlined each day with national legends like Lita Ford and Ace Frehley. The Roadhouse will also feature food trucks, a full-service bar, and a great place to hang with your friends throughout Rocklahoma.

Burgers, Brews, & Barbecue: A new destination at Rocklahoma, Burgers, Brews & Barbecue will be a place to sit down, relax, and enjoy some great local food from the best burger and barbecue joints from around the Southwest. And what better way to wash down that great food than with a cold craft beer?

The ROCK 66 Market: The ROCK 66 Market will be a new destination for fans to connect with friends, shop for unique one-of-a-kind items, charge your phone, or grab a cold beverage. The ROCK 66 Market will feature quirky items, artists, jewelry makers, and other unique vendors from the local are and from around the country.

Rocklahoma is located just 45 minutes northeast of Tulsa, in Pryor, OK. The Catch the Fever Festival Grounds is a premier destination for a multi-day festival and includes onsite camping with access to restrooms and shower house, a general store for campers, VIP reserved seating, hospitality areas and much more.