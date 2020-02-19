OZZY OSBOURNE - Tracklisting Of New Album Ordinary Man Revealed

Ozzy Osbourne has set Friday, February 21 as the release date for his new Ordinary Man album via Epic Records. This marks Ozzy's first new solo music in almost 10 years, as his previous studio album Scream, was released in June 2010.

Although Ordinary Man has been preceded by the release of three singles, the #1 rock track "Under The Graveyard", "Straight To Hell" featuring Guns N' Roses guitarist Slash, and the title track "Ordinary Man" featuring Elton John, the complete tracklisting has only just been made available. Ordinary Man is set to feature the following 11 songs:

"Straight To Hell"

"All My Life"

"Goodbye"

"Ordinary Man" feat. Elton John

"Under The Graveyard"

"Eat Me"

"Today Is The End"

"Scary Little Green Men"

"Holy For Tonight"

"It's A Raid" feat. Post Malone

"Take What You Want" - Post Malone feat. Ozzy Osbourne & Travis Scott

Ordinary Man will be available as a standard CD, deluxe CD, black vinyl, deluxe gatefold swirl color vinyl, picture disc and digital album. In addition, all physical copies of the album will include a unique code that will allow the purchaser to enter a sweepstakes for a chance to win one of over 300 Ozzy prizes. All details on the sweepstakes can be found at ozzy.com.

Release day will see Osbourne hosting his first in-store in 10 years, set to take place at Amoeba Records in Hollywood, CA at 5 PM. To attend: purchase Ordinary Man (available on CD, LP or picture disc) in-store at Amoeba Hollywood on February 21. Please note: signing space is limited; line to purchase will form on Sunset Blvd. on February 21, before store opens at 10:30 AM. There is a limit of two copies of Ordinary Man per person for signing. No additional items will be signed at this event and no photos with the artist will be possible.

"It was a lot of fun to do though it's a lot different from my other albums," Ozzy says of the album. "We recorded it quickly, which I haven't done since the first Black Sabbath album. This made it a different process, which I actually enjoyed."

Recorded in Los Angeles, the album features producer Andrew Watt on guitars, Duff McKagan (Guns N' Roses) on bass and Chad Smith (Red Hot Chili Peppers) on drums. Beyond the core band, Ordinary Man, features a who's-who of Ozzy friends and collaborators including Slash, Elton John and Post Malone.

"It all just came together," Ozzy explains of the guest stars. "Slash is a dear friend of mine, as is Elton. When I was writing 'Ordinary Man,' it reminded me of an old Elton song and I said to Sharon, 'I wonder if he would sing on it?' We asked and lo and behold, he agreed and sings and play piano on the song."

"Ordinary Man" is available for streaming below:

Videos for the singles, "Straight To Hell" and "Under The Graveyard", can be seen below: