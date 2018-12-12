OZZY OSBOURNE Witnesses MAC SABBATH For The First Time - "Funny As F@#k, That"; Video

Earlier this year, fast food-themed Black Sabbath parody kings, Mac Sabbath, finally had the chance to perform for the Prince Of Darkness himself, Ozzy Osbourne, and it was all caught on camera. Get a look at the very first time three generations of the Osbournes - Ozzy Osbourne, Jack Osbourne and Jack's daughter - met and witnessed a Mac Sabbath performance, below.

Los Angeles area Mac Sabbath fans - don't miss your chance to see the band headline their Pre-New Year's Eve show with support from the legendary Dickies, PPL MVR and Captured by Robots on December 28th at 8 PM (doors at 7 PM) at the Fonda Theatre. Read more about the show here.