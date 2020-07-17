OZZY OSBOURNE Working On Second Album With Producer ANDREW WATT, Plots Return To The Stage - "Even If It's Just One Huge Show To Say Goodbye, He's Going To Do It," Says SHARON OSBOURNE (Video)

Guesting on Steve-O's Wild Ride! podcast (see below), Sharon Osbourne talked about husband Ozzy's health issues, his forthcoming second album with producer Andrew Watt, and getting back out on the road for his farewell tour.

Asked how Ozzy is doing now, Sharon reveals: "He's doing good. He's doing really, really good. He's had a terrible, terrible injury. At one point, they thought he would never walk again, but he is, he's walking, he's doing great. He's been hit by so much medically, but he's doing good. He's getting stronger every day."

Sharon continues: "Oh, God. I mean, to be hit with the spinal injury, and then what it had done was, it kind of started off the Parkinson's that he had the gene for but was never activated, he just had the gene. It's like having the breast cancer gene but it never comes into fruition, it never gets alive. And he had the Parkinson's gene and this accident just sparked it off. So he kind of had a double dose of everything. But he's doing good."

Mrs O. adds: "It's heartbreaking... it's heartbreaking to see this. He's had this ride in his life, and then suddenly... boom. And like... you are floored. And to have your health taken away? No matter what you've got money-wise or anything in the world, can't fix."

Steve-O then mentions that Ozzy is still thriving in his career, to which Sharon responds: "Oh my God! What about his album (Ordinary Man)? I mean, just incredible. The album was sensational. He's starting his second album with Andrew Watt right now, and... you can't stop him, he's doing it.

"Ozzy says that as far as performing goes, he has to end it his way. Because it was his farewell tour that he was on, but he still had a year to do of that tour, and there were seats sold for the next year, but, you know, the accident stopped it all. But he said it's not gonna end just like that... it's gonna end his way. And he's gonna go back out. And even if it's just one huge show to say goodbye, he's going to do it."