OZZY's Granddaughters Ride The "Crazy Train"; Proud Grandma SHARON OSBOURNE Shares "Head-Banging" Video

Yesterday on CBS daytime talk show, The Talk, Sharon Osbourne shared a video from son Jack's Instagram, featuring Jack's daughters performing "Crazy Train" for their grandpa Ozzy.

"Did you see the way Andie sneaks in. She starts the head-banging," said Sharon. "They did that to make their papa feel better." Co-host Sara Gilbert added, "No question, those are Osbournes."

The footage from Jack's Instagram can be seen below: