OZZY's Son JACK OSBOURNE Victim Of Identity Theft

Jack Osbourne - reality TV star, and the son of Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne - felt something was amiss while looking at his credit card statements... and he was proven right when he discovered he'd been the target of identity theft, reports TMZ.

According to law enforcement, the red flags started flying for Jack when he saw just a few odd charges, and it prompted him to start checking previous months' statements. Good thing he did, 'cause lo and behold... he found a slew of charges he never made.

Sources say Jack contacted the police and reported the unauthorized charges, which totaled around $30,000. It appears the charges to his card came from an employee of a monthly service Jack has scheduled at his house.

The LAPD is now investigating the case, though no arrests have been made. Further details can be found at TMZ.