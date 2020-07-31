OZZY, SHARON, & JACK OSBOURNE Sit Down For SiriusXM Town Hall Special; Video

The Osbournes, including Ozzy, Sharon and Jack Osbourne, sat down with SiriusXM’s Jenny McCarthy for a Town Hall Special. Watch videos from the special below.

SiriusXM’s Town Hall with The Osbournes, featured Ozzy, Sharon and Jack talking about their new show on the Travel Channel, The Osbournes Want To Believe. During the interview Sharon Osbourne shared her past out of body experiences. Additionally, Ozzy gave listeners an update on his health, saying he can't wait to go back on tour and also remembered some of his career highlights.

SiriusXM Town Hall with The Osbournes hosted by Jenny McCarthy airs today, July 31 at 10 AM, ET and will rebroadcast throughout the weekend on SiriusXM Stars (ch. 109).

Ozzy gives an update on his health:

Ozzy on the highlights of his career:

Sharon shares her past out-of-body experiences:

