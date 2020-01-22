OZZY & SHARON OSBOURNE Confirmed As Presenters At 2020 Grammy Awards

Sharon Osbourne revealed on today's episode of CBS talk show, The Talk, that she and husband, Ozzy Osbourne, are set to present an award at the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards, taking place this Sunday, January 26.

The award ceremony will air live from Staples Center, broadcast live in HDTV and 5.1 surround sound on the CBS Television Network, at 8 PM, ET/5 PM, PT.

A&E's new Biography: The Nine Lives Of Ozzy - focusing on Ozzy Osbourne - will premiere at this spring’s South By Southwest festival.

The 86-minute film, which A&E produced as part of its Biography series, will tell the story of the former Black Sabbath singer from childhood to solo stardom to reality-TV megafame. Ozzy, his wife Sharon and son Jack Osbourne are among the executive producers of the picture, which former Osbournes producer R. Greg Johnston directed.

Check out the trailer below.

Ozzy Osbourne has set Friday, February 21 as the release date for his new Ordinary Man album. Marking his first new solo music in almost 10 years, the album has been preceded by the release of two singles, the title #1 rock track "Under The Graveyard", which was followed by "Straight To Hell" featuring Guns N' Roses guitarist Slash. Pre-order the album here.

Ordinary Man will be available as a standard CD, deluxe CD, black vinyl, deluxe gatefold swirl color vinyl, picture disc and digital album. In addition, all physical copies of the album will include a unique code that will allow the purchaser to enter a sweepstakes for a chance to win one of over 300 Ozzy prizes (including an official Ozzy laminate to get into any show on the 2020 "No More Tours 2," meet and greets with Ozzy, a gift certificate to the Ozzy global store and much more!) All details on the sweepstakes can be found at ozzy.com.

"It was a lot of fun to do though it's a lot different from my other albums," Ozzy says of the album. "We recorded it quickly, which I haven't done since the first Black Sabbath album. This made it a different process, which I actually enjoyed."

Recorded in Los Angeles, the album features producer Andrew Watt on guitars, Duff McKagan (Guns N' Roses) on bass and Chad Smith (Red Hot Chili Peppers) on drums. Beyond the core band, Ordinary Man, features a who's-who of Ozzy friends and collaborators including Elton John, Post Malone, and Tom Morello.

"It all just came together," Ozzy explains of the guest stars. "Slash is a dear friend of mine, as is Elton. When I was writing 'Ordinary Man,' it reminded me of an old Elton song and I said to Sharon, 'I wonder if he would sing on it?' We asked and lo and behold, he agreed and sings and play piano on the song."

"Ordinary Man" is available for streaming below:

Videos for the singles, "Straight To Hell" and "Under The Graveyard", can be seen below: