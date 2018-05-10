OZZY & SHARON OSBOURNE, LED ZEPPELIN, QUEEN, PINK FLOYD, THE WHO Members Among The Richest Musicians In Britain

The Sunday Times Rich List, to be published this Sunday, May 13th, will reveal the wealth of the 1,000 richest people in Britain. In advance, Business Insider has revealed the 36 richest musicians.

Among the artists featured on the list are Ozzy & Sharon Osbourne, The Who's Pete Townshend, Pink Floyd members Nick Mason, David Gilmour and Roger Waters, Robert Plant and Jimmy Page (Led Zeppelin), Queen members John Deacon, Roger Taylor and Brian May, Phil Collins (Genesis), Eric Clapton (Cream), and Rolling Stones members Charlie Watts, Keith Richards and Sir Mick Jagger.

Find out where these artists rank, and who else makes the list, at Business Insider.

(Photo - Mike Bax)