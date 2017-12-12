OZZY & SHARON OSBOURNE's Former Buckinghamshire Mansion On Sale For £3.95m

Sharon Osbourne admits she was rather glad to see the back of the Georgian mansion that she once shared with rocker husband Ozzy in Amersham, Buckinghamshire, reports Amira Hashish for Homes&Property.

In her autobiography, Sharon recalls how the pair were living in the Grade II-listed house in 1989 when the “Prince of Darkness”, then addicted to drink and drugs, tried to strangle her. He later went into rehab.

The seven-bedroom house in extensive gardens, with a pool and spa complex, is now back on the market for £3.95 million with Knight Frank.

Read more and see photos of the mansion at Homes&Property.co.uk.

(Photo - Mike Bax)