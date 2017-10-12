P!NK Joins GUNS N’ ROSES For “Patience” At Madison Square Garden; Quality Video Posted
October 12, 2017, an hour ago
Pop powerhouse P!nk joined Guns N’ Roses on stage at Madison Square Garden in New York City last night (October 11th) for their performance of the classic hit “Patience”. Quality video from Markit Aneight can be seen below:
This month and next, Guns N' Roses bring their Not In This Lifetime Tour back to North America. Now Axl Rose, Slash, and Duff are playing arenas as opposed to the initial setting of stadiums and ballparks - thereby allowing fans to get "closer than ever" this fall. Check out a promo clip below.
October
12 - Newark, NJ - Prudential Center
15 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden
16 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden
19 - Washington D.C. - Verizon Center
22 - Boston, MA - TD Garden
23 - Hartford, CT - XL Center
26 - Cleveland, OH - Quicken Loans Arena
29 - Toronto, ON - Air Canada Centre
30 - Toronto, ON - Air Canada Centre
November
2 - Detroit, MI - Little Caesers Arena
3 - Louisville, KY - KFC Yum! Center
6 - Chicago, IL - United Center
7 - Milwaukee, WI - Bradley Center
10 - Houston, TX - Toyota Center
13 - Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena
14 - Tulsa, OK - BOK Center
17 - Las Vegas, NV - T-Mobile Arena
18 - Sacramento, CA - Golden 1 Center
21 - Oakland, CA - Oracle Arena
24 - Los Angeles, CA - Staples Center
25 - Los Angeles, CA - The Forum
28 - San Diego, CA - Valley View Casino Center
29 - Los Angeles, CA - The Forum