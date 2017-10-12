P!NK Joins GUNS N’ ROSES For “Patience” At Madison Square Garden; Quality Video Posted

Pop powerhouse P!nk joined Guns N’ Roses on stage at Madison Square Garden in New York City last night (October 11th) for their performance of the classic hit “Patience”. Quality video from Markit Aneight can be seen below:

This month and next, Guns N' Roses bring their Not In This Lifetime Tour back to North America. Now Axl Rose, Slash, and Duff are playing arenas as opposed to the initial setting of stadiums and ballparks - thereby allowing fans to get "closer than ever" this fall. Check out a promo clip below.

October

12 - Newark, NJ - Prudential Center

15 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden

16 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden

19 - Washington D.C. - Verizon Center

22 - Boston, MA - TD Garden

23 - Hartford, CT - XL Center

26 - Cleveland, OH - Quicken Loans Arena

29 - Toronto, ON - Air Canada Centre

30 - Toronto, ON - Air Canada Centre

November

2 - Detroit, MI - Little Caesers Arena

3 - Louisville, KY - KFC Yum! Center

6 - Chicago, IL - United Center

7 - Milwaukee, WI - Bradley Center

10 - Houston, TX - Toyota Center

13 - Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena

14 - Tulsa, OK - BOK Center

17 - Las Vegas, NV - T-Mobile Arena

18 - Sacramento, CA - Golden 1 Center

21 - Oakland, CA - Oracle Arena

24 - Los Angeles, CA - Staples Center

25 - Los Angeles, CA - The Forum

28 - San Diego, CA - Valley View Casino Center

29 - Los Angeles, CA - The Forum