P.O.D. Announces US Tour Dates

Coming off an extremely successful European tour, rock veterans P.O.D. will bring their acclaimed live show back to America. The tour supporting their most recent release, Circles, will run from May 10th – June 9th all over the country. Nonpoint, Islander, Nine Shrines as well as Hyro The Hero on certain dates all will be supporting P.O.D. on various stops.

After two decades, The San Diego quartet continue to be a rock radio staple, with newer songs like "Listening For The Silence” drawing the kind of airplay the band's early hits "Alive", "Youth Of The Nation" and "Boom" once did. P.O.D. have performed at the best festivals around the world including: Download Festival, Hellfest, Rock On The Range, River City Rockfest, Carolina Rebellion, and Aftershock Festival. They've also have done shows: with In This Moment, Prophets Of Rage, Shinedown, and Five Finger Death Punch to name a few.

Sonny Sandoval and his long-time collaborators in P.O.D. - lead guitarist Marcos Curiel, bassist Traa Daniels and drummer Wuv Bernard recently released their tenth studio album, Circles, marking another leap forward. The band members decided to shake up their creative process by collaborating with an L.A.-based production duo called the Heavy, who provided behind-the-scenes musical tweaks, and served as a sounding board for vocal and melodic ideas. The results are contemporary-sounding without losing any of the band's core sonic signifiers.

"They're some of the most underrated musicians in our genre," Sandoval says of his bandmates. "They're all self-taught musicians. If you listen from demos 26 years ago to now, they just continue to get better and better. They continue to get more creative. My guys are players. They jam, they hear the music, they feel the music. They're musicians first and that really comes through in our live show."

"We are touring and making music because it still means something to the people that are coming out to see us, and people that are still listening to our music," he adds. "We're humbled, we're grateful, and we're thankful for people that still enjoy what we're doing."

P.O.D. Tour Dates:

May

10 - Newport, KY - (Cinci)Thompson House

11 - Ft. Wayne, IN - Rock On The River

12 - Chicago, IL - Bottom Lounge

14 - Flint, MI - The Machine Shop

15 - Lexington, KY - Manchester Music Hall

17 - Virginia Beach, VA - Lunatic Luau

18 - Lynchburg, VA - Phase 2

19 - Poughkeepsie, NY - The Chance

21 - Sayerville, NJ - Starland Ballroom

23 - Nashville, TN - The Cowan

24 - Springfield, MO - The Complex

25 - St. Louis, MO - Pointfest

27 - Colorado Springs, CO - Black Sheep

29 - Salt Lake City, UT - Royal

31 - Victorville, CA - San Bernardino County Fair

June

1 - Mont Claire, CA - Canyon Club

3 - Portland, OR - Hawthorne

4 - Seattle, WA - El Corazon

6 - Sacramento, CA - Ace Of Spades

7 - Reno, NV - Virginia Streethouse Brewhouse

8 - Las Vegas, NV - Hard Rock Pool

9 - Pasadena, CA - The Rose