PAGANIZER To Release Land Of Weeping Souls Album In August; “Dehumanized” Track Streaming

Long-running Swedish death metal giants, Paganizer, will release their 10th full-length album, Land Of Weeping Souls, on August 5th via Transcending Obscurity Records. The album track “Dehumanized” is available for streaming below.

Having been around for nearly two decades, Paganizer’s music has only gotten faster and heavier. Land Of Weeping Souls is undeniably their fiercest and tightest yet. Fresh from the success of their recent EP on the same Indian label, this new album is a huge leap ahead. Each of the songs retain the classic Swedish riffing appeal and is enhanced by accelerated drumming, heaving hooks and even a rabid thrash metal influence.

In the words of Rogga Johansson himself, “The new album is the best Paganizer album, death fucking metal the way it is supposed to be done.”

The album artwork was created by Daniel "Devilish" Johnsson (Just Before Dawn, Entrails, Sorcery, etc.).

Tracklisting:

“Your Suffering Will Be Legendary”

“Dehumanized”

“Forlorn Dreams”

“Land of Weeping Souls”

“The Insanity Never Stops”

“Selfdestructor”

“Death Addicts Posthumous”

“The Buried Undead”

“Soulless Feeding Machine”

“Prey To Death”

“Dehumanized”: