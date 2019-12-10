PAIN CITY Announce Rock And Roll Hearts Album; First Single Due In January

The Norwegian hard rock/rock 'n' roll outfit Pain City will release its brand new album Rock And Roll Hearts on February 21, 2020 via Massacre Records.

The album was mixed and mastered by none other than Fredrik Nordström at Studio Fredman. The cover artwork was designed by Ivan Mogilevchik & Morten Nilsen.

The first digital single "Heads Down" will be released on January 15, along with an official video.

Tracklisting:

“Heads Down”

“A Night Out With Your Tail Out”

“Rock And Roll Hearts”

“Born Hard”

“Forever”

“Soul To Soul”

“I Play My Guitar When I Want”

“Fake Suicide”

“High Society”

“Glasgow Kiss”

“Made Of Steel”

“99 Luftballoons” (Bonus)