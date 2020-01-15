PAIN CITY Issue “Heads Down” Single

The Norwegian hard rock/rock 'n' roll outfit Pain City will release its brand new album Rock And Roll Hearts on February 21, 2020 via Massacre Records. First single and video for "Heads Down" is streaming below.

The album was mixed and mastered by none other than Fredrik Nordström at Studio Fredman. The cover artwork was designed by Ivan Mogilevchik & Morten Nilsen.

Tracklisting:

“Heads Down”

“A Night Out With Your Tail Out”

“Rock And Roll Hearts”

“Born Hard”

“Forever”

“Soul To Soul”

“I Play My Guitar When I Want”

“Fake Suicide”

“High Society”

“Glasgow Kiss”

“Made Of Steel”

“99 Luftballoons” (Bonus)

"Heads Down" video: