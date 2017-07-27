PAIN Launch Video Trailer For Coming Home Again European Tour With CORRODED, SAWTHIS

Pain, the Swedish industrial-metal force led by multi-instrumentalist and producer Peter Tägtgren (Hypocrisy, Lindemann), have announced the final leg of their touring cycle for the Coming Home album. The band will be accompanied by Corroded and Sawthis. A video trailer can be found below.

Says Corroded: "People of Europe, hear ye hear ye!! We are proud to tell you all that we will be the direct support act of Pain’s European tour this fall. So drop everything in your hands, and run towards the nearest computer, phone or what have you and book your tickets ASAP. This is something that you really don’t want to miss.”

Sawthis states: “We are extremely happy and honoured to take part in this tour. We’ve always followed both Pain and Peter Tägtgren’s career as a major source of inspiration and being on tour with them makes us even more motivated to set the stage on fire! We really can’t wait to meet you all on the road, be there!”

Peter Tägtgren on the tour and supports: "We're doing the final lap of touring in EU for the Coming Home album, and are excited to go back out together with our friends Corroded and Sawthis. Last call for Central Europe! Be there or be "not"!"

Tour dates:

October

26 - Münster, Germany - Sputnikhalle

27 - Paris, France - Petit Bain

28 - Lyon, France - CCO Villeurbanne

30 - Siegburg, Germany - Kubana

31 - Wörgl, Austria - Komma

November

1 - Colmar, France - Le Grillen

2 - Jena, Germany - F-Haus

3 - Geiselwind, Germany - Music Hall

4 - Mannheim, Germany - MS Connexion Complex

5 - Obertraubling, Germany - Eventhall Airport

6 - Aschaffenburg, Germany - Colos-Saal

7 - Luzern, Switzerland - Schüür

8 - Stuttgart, Germany - Universum

9 - Bremen, Germany - Tivoli

10 - Hengelo, Netherlands - Metropool

11 - Koksijde, Belgium - Casino