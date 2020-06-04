PAIN - More Details Revealed For Upcoming 360° Virtual Reality Concert From Abyss Studio

On June 12 at 1 PM, EDT/10 AM, PDT, Pain will be holding a free online concert at the legendary Abyss Studio in Sweden, one of the most famous recording locations in today's metal scene. It is also the personal studio for Swedish musician, multi-instrumentalist, producer and mastermind Peter Tägtgren, internationally renowned as the founder of Pain, Hypocrisy and Lindemann.

When talking about the industrial metal pioneers Pain, it is hard not to mention that Peter Tägtgren brought into this world the main ringtone and anthem of the 2000s - the song "Shut Your Mouth". But fans of the band and connoisseurs of good music would also mention famous songs like "End Of The Line," "Same Old Song," "Suicide Machine," "Dirty Woman," "'Zombie Slam" - all tracks that fans will finally be able to witness live again, during the 360° virtual reality concert on June 12.

Throughout today's crisis and the lockdown, modern technologies help provide us with the opportunity to watch our favourite bands perform online, but on this occasion, technology will also bring fans a unique tour of the legendary studio, where hundreds of contemporary heavy music masterpieces (Dimmu Borgir, Children Of Bodom, Sabaton, Amon Amarth, etc) were created. With the use of 360 VR streaming technology, high-quality 8K video and 360 surround sound you will be able to participate in a private concert experience.

Thanks to the band's friends and partner - the LookPort project - you will have the opportunity to stand next to the musicians in the virtual reality format during your favourite song, almost touch the equipment, walk around the studio and examine its souvenirs - such as the gold records on the walls - and much more.

During the broadcast, Peter Tägtgren and his fellow Pain musicians will talk to you and answer your questions live. Stay tuned and see you in the VR dimension on June 12 at 7 PM, Central European Summer Time.

Pain is:

Peter Tägtgren - vocals, guitar

Jonathan Olsson - bass

Sebastian Tägtgren - drums

Sebastian Svalland - Guitar

(Photo - Denis Goria)