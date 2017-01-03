PAIN OF SALVATION Announce North American Tour, Additional German Date

Swedish progressive rock/metal innovators, Pain Of Salvation, will release their new album, In The Passing Light Of Day, on January 13th via InsideOut Music. Pre-orders at this location.

On the live front, Pain Of Salvation have just announced a North American tour and also added a show in Cologne, Germany to their European run, for which fellow Swedes Port Noir have been added as support act. Tour dates listed below.

February

7-11 - Tampa (US) - Cozumel (Mexico) - Cruise To The Edge

12 - Tampa, FL - The Orpheum

14 - Houston,TX - The Scout bar

15 - Dallas, TX - Gas Monkey

16 - Kansas City, MO - The Riot Room

18 - Chicago, IL - Reggies

19 - Detroit, MI - The Token Lounge

21 - Toronto, ON - Mod Club

22 - Quebec, QC - Le Cercle

23 - Montreal, QC - Le Tulipe

24 - Buffalo, NY - Iron Works

26 - New York, NY - The Marlin Room

March

29 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Amager Bio

30 - Hamburg, Germany - Markthalle

31 - Berlin, Germany - Columbia-Theater

April

1 - Prague, Czech Republic - Rock Cafe

2 - Reichenbach, Germany - Art Rock festival V

4 - Aschaffenburg, Germany - Colos-Saal

5 - Pratteln, Switzerland - Z7

6 - Milan, Italy - Circolo Magnolia

7 - Lyon, France - Ninkasi Kao

8 - Barcelona, Spain - Bikini

9 - Madrid, Spain - Teatro Barceló

11 - Paris, France - Divan Du Monde

12 - London, UK - Islington Assembly Hall

14 - Venlo, The Netherlands - Grenswerk

15 - Leiden, The Netherlands - Gebr. De Nobel

16 - Zwolle, The Netherlands - Hedon

16-18 - Clisson, France - Hellfest

Working together with acclaimed producer Daniel Bergstrand (In Flames, Meshuggah, Strapping Young Lad, etc.) at Dugout Studio in Sweden, the band have crafted an album that sees them returning to their much praised heavier sound, featuring the syncopated rhythms, glorious melodies, and intensely personal themes that Pain Of Salvation fans have long loved about the band.

Inextricably linked to the near fatal illness that band-leader Daniel Gildenlöw spent much of the first half of 2014 recovering from, the album is an altogether darker and more impassioned journey. Taking the hospital bed as a narrative hub, the lyrical and musical themes touch on all the conflicting feelings that run through a person's mind when presented with the prospect of death and the passing of life.

Gildenlöw comments: "What started off as an annoying infection has, in just hours, suddenly pivoted into the very real possibility of my actual dying." That's not to say, however, that all this record presents is blackness. "This album also shows the beauty of the transition, of the inevitable. And of the hope of a tomorrow, the hope of change, no matter how frail and naive that hope may be."

In the past six years since the release of Road Salt Two, fans hope for new Pain Of Salvation output has truly been tested. But their perseverance, as well as that of Daniel Gildenlöw and his band, has been rewarded with perhaps the most stunning album of their career.

The album will be available as a special edition 2CD Mediabook (including expanded 48-pages booklet, several in-depth texts by conceptual author Daniel Gildenlöw, demo material & band commentary tracks), standard jewelcase CD, gatefold 180g 2LP vinyl plus album on CD as bonus & digital download.

Tracklisting:

“On A Tuesday”

“Tongue Of God”

“Meaningless”

“Silent Gold”

“Full Throttle Tribe”

“Reasons”

“Angels Of Broken Things”

“The Taming Of A Beast”

“If This Is The End”

“The Passing Light Of Day”

“Reasons” video:

“Meaningless” video:

Album teaser:

Pain of Salvation lineup 2016:

Daniel Gildenlöw - vocals, guitars

Ragnar Zolberg - guitars, vocals

Daniel D2 Karlsson - keyboards, backing vocals

Gustaf Hielm - bass, backing vocals

Léo Margarit - drums, backing vocals

(Photo - Lars Ardarve - Photographer)