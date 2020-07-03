PAIN OF SALVATION Launch Music Video For Panther Album Opener "Accelerator"

Firmly at the forefront of the progressive rock and metal scenes for nearly three decades now and one of modern rock’s most acclaimed live acts, Sweden’s Pain Of Salvation return with a new studio album, entitled Panther, due out August 28 worldwide via InsideOutMusic.

A first single and video (directed by Lars Ardarve) is being debuted today. Check out the clip for the album’s opening track “Accelerator” below.

Daniel Gildenlöw checked in with the following comment about the song/video: "It has been brilliant to work with Lars for a video, after all these years of photographing. We think alike and always have a blast when we work together. We had three very long days of shooting it, only Lars and us in the band in Skjulstahallen, a large gymnastics hall kindly provided by IKEG. As per usual, I found myself in weird situations, like making high flips and jumps over Lars' head. We are very happy with this video and think it's the perfect kickoff for the Panther album."

Panther, the follow-up release to 2017’s In The Passing Light Of Day album, was recorded, mixed and produced by Daniel Gildenlöw with Daniel Bergstrand (In Flames, Meshuggah, Devin Townsend) and comes with a comprehensive artwork-theme with illustrations made by André Meister.

Daniel Gildenlöw: "The making of Panther has taken over 2 years. I have felt the need to push boundaries, both musically and sonically. Approaching the music from more diverse angles, yet without losing the core identity of the band. Lyrically it coincidently fits more than ever into current times. When I look at the great artwork drawings that went into the concept, I can only say that I am extremely happy how everything turned out. I can't wait to share this album with everybody."

Next to the standard CD and the digital album formats, Panther will also be available as limited 2CD Mediabook (Including expanded artwork and the following 4 bonus tracks on a separate disc: "Panther" (demo), “Keen To A Fault" (demo)”, “Fifi Gruffi” and “Unforever”, and as 180g. Gatefold 2LP (Including the 4 bonus tracks on Side D and album on CD as bonus), in the following variations:

- Black vinyl – Unlimited

- Deep blood red vinyl – 100x copies from IOM Webshop Europe

- Transparent blue vinyl – 300x copies from CM Distro

- Transparent green vinyl – 200x copies from EMP

- - Lilac vinyl – 200x copies from JPC

White vinyl – 200x copies from Pain of Salvation

- Transparent yellow vinyl – 100x copies from Pain of Salvation

Pre-order here.

Panther tracklisting:

"Accelerator"

"Unfuture"

"Restless Boy"

"Wait"

"Keen To A Fault"

"Fur"

"Panther"

"Species"

"Icon"

Trailer:

Pain of Salvation lineup:

Daniel Gildenlöw - lead vocals and lots of stuff

Johan Hallgren - guitar and vocals

Léo Margarit - drums and vocals

Daniel Karlsson - keyboards, guitars and vocals

Gustaf Hielm - bass and vocals