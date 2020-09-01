PAIN OF SALVATION Premier "Unfuture" Lyric Video

Sweden’s Pain Of Salvation have released their new studio album, Panther, via InsideOutMusic. Daniel Gildenlöw checked in with the following message for the band’s supporters about the new release:

“This album is for you, or someone you know. It is for the restless, the shy, the motormouths, the passionate, the ones who go far beyond the point of reason for what you believe in, the outsiders, the diagnosed, the medicated, the hungry, the sad, the ones walking around daily trying to understand how to fit in with this species, with this era. It's for everyone who always had problems sitting still in the class room, or who never really knew how to speak up. The daydreamers, the relentlessly curious, the comedians, the unexplainably angry. This is your album. Because you, my friend, are a panther. And you are a valued member of the Full Throttle Tribe. Ladies and gentlemen, rev your engines, the world is about to get panthered! :) #areyouapanther”

In order to further support the album’s release, the band have released a lyric video created by Thomas Hicks for the song “Unfuture”, which can be seen below.

Gildenlöw states: “This is probably the most typical Pain Of Salvation song of the album, and if you're nervous about the new and unknown, this might be a good track to hold your hand as you venture deeper into the album, or as the Panther sinks its teeth deeper into you.

"It is a dystopian and lead heavy track in the vein of Black Hills, Diffidentia and The Taming of a Beast.

Welcome to the new world

All want, no need

See, the less your heart is in it

The less you'll bleed

"How free are you? Honestly. Right now, where are the limits of your cultural freedom? Where will your social context draw the line? In this modern age, flattering itself with being tolerant, the concept of normality is, ironically, narrowing down every year. And when you've adapted everything you want and own to fit these norms, the only thing left to change, is yourself.

Now we only need a new you

And you'll feel fine”

Panther, the follow-up release to 2017’s In The Passing Light Of Day album, was recorded, mixed and produced by Daniel Gildenlöw with Daniel Bergstrand (In Flames, Meshuggah, Devin Townsend) and comes with a comprehensive artwork-theme with illustrations made by André Meister.

Next to the standard CD and the digital album formats, Panther is also available as limited 2CD Mediabook (Including expanded artwork and the following 4 bonus tracks on a separate disc: "Panther" (demo), “Keen To A Fault" (demo)”, “Fifi Gruffi” and “Unforever”, and as 180g. Gatefold 2LP (Including the 4 bonus tracks on Side D and album on CD as bonus), in the following variations:

- Black vinyl - Unlimited

- Deep blood red vinyl - 100x copies from IOM Webshop Europe

- Transparent blue vinyl - 300x copies from CM Distro

- Transparent green vinyl - 200x copies from EMP

- - Lilac vinyl - 200x copies from JPC

White vinyl - 200x copies from Pain of Salvation

- Transparent yellow vinyl - 100x copies from Pain of Salvation

Order here.

Panther tracklisting:

"Accelerator"

"Unfuture"

"Restless Boy"

"Wait"

"Keen To A Fault"

"Fur"

"Panther"

"Species"

"Icon"

“Panther” video:

"Restless Boy" video:

“Accelerator” video:

Pain of Salvation lineup:

Daniel Gildenlöw - lead vocals and lots of stuff

Johan Hallgren - guitar and vocals

Léo Margarit - drums and vocals

Daniel Karlsson - keyboards, guitars and vocals

Gustaf Hielm - bass and vocals