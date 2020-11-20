PAIN OF SALVATION Release The Perfect Element, Pt. I (Anniversary Mix 2020); Song Samples, Drum Playthrough Video Available

Following the release of their new studio album Panther, Sweden’s progressive metal innovators Pain Of Salvation now present a special reissue edition for The Perfect Element, Pt. I album from 2000. Celebrating the 20th anniversary of the band’s third album, the reissue is entitled The Perfect Element, Pt. I (Anniversary Mix 2020) and is out now via InsideOutMusic.

Listen to "Used" (Anniversary Mix 2020):

Watch drum playthrough clips by Pain of Salvation’s Leo Margarit for "Idioglossia" and "Used":

Following on from the widely praised remix of the classic Pain Of Salvation album Remedy Lane in 2016, The Perfect Element, Pt. I (Anniversary Mix 2020) comes completely remixed by Pontus Lindmark as well as mastered by Thor Legvold / Sonovo. The release, which features slightly revised artwork as well as new liner-notes, will be available as limited 2CD Digipak and Digital Album (with a total of 8 bonus tracks) as well as in the Gatefold 2LP format on 180g. vinyl with the entire remixed album as bonus CD.

The Perfect Element, Pt. I (Anniversary Mix 2020) 2CD tracklisting:

Main CD:

"Used" (Anniversary Mix 2020)

"In The Flesh" (Anniversary Mix 2020)

"Ashes" (Anniversary Mix 2020)

"Morning On Earth" (Anniversary Mix 2020)

"Idioglossia" (Anniversary Mix 2020)

"Her Voices" (Anniversary Mix 2020)

"Dedication" (Anniversary Mix 2020)

"King Of Loss" (Anniversary Mix 2020)

"Reconciliation" (Anniversary Mix 2020)

"Song For The Innocent" (Anniversary Mix 2020)

"Falling" (Anniversary Mix 2020)

"The Perfect Element" (Anniversary Mix 2020)

"Epilogue" (Anniversary Mix 2020) * Bonus Track

Bonus CD:

"Used" (Live 2018)

"Ashes" (Live 2017)

"Falling" (Live 2018)

"The Perfect Element" (Live 2018)

"Her Voices (And Only That)"

"Absolute Kromata"

"Ashes" [Your Language Here]

2LP Tracklisting:

Side A:

"Used" (Anniversary Mix 2020)

"In The Flesh" (Anniversary Mix 2020)

"Ashes" (Anniversary Mix 2020)

"Morning On Earth" (Anniversary Mix 2020)

Side B:

"Idioglossia" (Anniversary Mix 2020)

"Her Voices" (Anniversary Mix 2020)

Side C:

"Dedication" (Anniversary Mix 2020)

"King Of Loss" (Anniversary Mix 2020)

Side D:

"Reconciliation" (Anniversary Mix 2020)

"Song For The Innocent" (Anniversary Mix 2020)

"Falling" (Anniversary Mix 2020)

"The Perfect Element" (Anniversary Mix 2020)

"Epilogue" (Anniversary Mix 2020) (03:14) * Bonus Track

Note: The Gatefold 2LP comes with the entire remixed album (13 songs / 76 minutes) as bonus CD.

“Ashes" (Anniversary Mix 2020):