PAIN OF SALVATION's Panther Album Enters Charts; "Accelerator" Drum Playthrough Video Posted; The Perfect Element, Pt. I (Anniversary Mix 2020) To Arrive In November

Sweden’s Pain Of Salvation recently released their new studio album, Panther, via InsideOutMusic, and next to strong media acclaim, the release has also managed to enter various international sales charts as follows: Germany # 19, Switzerland # 18, Austria # 43, Belgium (Wallonia) # 42, France # 125 as well as # 21 in the “Current Hard Music Albums” chart in the US.

In order to further enhance the album’s release, the band are now launching a new drum playthrough clip showing drummer Léo Margarit going through the album’s opening track, “Accelerator”. Watch below:

Panther, the follow-up release to 2017’s In The Passing Light Of Day album, was recorded, mixed and produced by Daniel Gildenlöw with Daniel Bergstrand (In Flames, Meshuggah, Devin Townsend) and comes with a comprehensive artwork-theme with illustrations made by André Meister.

Panther tracklisting:

"Accelerator"

"Unfuture"

"Restless Boy"

"Wait"

"Keen To A Fault"

"Fur"

"Panther"

"Species"

"Icon"

“Unfuture” lyric video:

“Panther” video:

"Restless Boy" video:

“Accelerator” video:

In other Pain Of Salvation news, a special 20th anniversary edition of the band’s third album The Perfect Element, Pt. I from 2000 will be released on November 20 via InsideOutMusic.

Following on from the widely praised remix of the classic Pain Of Salvation album Remedy Lane in 2016, this completely remixed and remastered new edition is entitled The Perfect Element, Pt. I (Anniversary Mix 2020) and will be out as limited 2CD Digipak and Digital Album (with a total of 8 bonus tracks) as well as in the Gatefold 2LP format on 180g vinyl with the entire remixed album as bonus CD.

Further details and a first single will be available on September 18, with the release’s pre-order start, so stay tuned for more news soon.