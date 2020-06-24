PAIN OF SALVATION To Release Panther Album In August; Video Trailer Streaming

Firmly at the forefront of the progressive rock and metal scenes for nearly three decades now and one of modern rock’s most acclaimed live acts, Sweden’s Pain Of Salvation return with a new studio album, entitled Panther, due out August 28 worldwide via InsideOutMusic.

Panther, the follow-up release to 2017’s In The Passing Light Of Day album, was recorded, mixed and produced by Daniel Gildenlöw with Daniel Bergstrand (In Flames, Meshuggah, Devin Townsend) and comes with a comprehensive artwork-theme with illustrations made by André Meister.

Pain of Salvation’s Daniel Gildenlöw checked in with the following comment about Panther: "The making of Panther has taken over 2 years. I have felt the need to push boundaries, both musically and sonically. Approaching the music from more diverse angles, yet without losing the core identity of the band. Lyrically it coincidently fits more than ever into current times. When I look at the great artwork drawings that went into the concept, I can only say that I am extremely happy how everything turned out. I can't wait to share this album with everybody."

A first sneak preview with one of the songs off Panther is in the album trailer clip below.

Panther tracklisting:

"Accelerator"

"Unfuture"

"Restless Boy"

"Wait"

"Keen To A Fault"

"Fur"

"Panther"

"Species"

"Icon"

Trailer:

More details about the various formats for Panther, its pre-order start as well as the launch of a first single/video will be shared on July 3.

Pain of Salvation lineup:

Daniel Gildenlöw - lead vocals and lots of stuff

Johan Hallgren - guitar and vocals

Léo Margarit - drums and vocals

Daniel Karlsson - keyboards, guitars and vocals

Gustaf Hielm - bass and vocals