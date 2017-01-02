PAIN Premier “Coming Home” Music Video

Peter Tägtgren’s Pain have released a video for “Coming Home”, the title track of their latest album, available via Nuclear Blast. Watch the new video below. Coming Home’s cover artwork was created by Stefan Heilemann (Epica, Lindemann, Indica).

Tracklisting:

“Designed To Piss You Off”

“Call Me”

“A Wannabe”

“Pain In The Ass”

“Black Knight Satellite”

“Coming Home”

“Absinthe-Phoenix Rising”

“Final Crusade”

“Natural Born Idiot”

“Starseed”

“Coming Home” video:

“Designed To Piss You Off” lyric video:

“A Wannabe” video:

“Call Me” video:

"Black Knight Satellite” lyric video:

Pain are:

Peter Tägtgren - vocals, guitars, programming etc.

David Wallin - drums

Michael Bohlin - guitars

Johan Husgavfel - bass