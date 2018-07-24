Paint It Black! The Black Metal Coloring Book Available Soon

How many shades of black exist in this world? None so dark as the darkest soul of the Black Metal: A Coloring Book! Now, for yourself but definitely NOT your young minions, Black Metal: A Coloring Book is a perfect way to enjoy the pantheon of Black Metal Gods.

Feral House introduced you to the Lords of Chaos: The Bloody Rise of the Satanic Metal Underground, co-written by Michael Moynihan and Didrik Søderlindin in 1997 and they followed up with Dayal Patterson’s seminal, Black Metal: Evolution of the Cult and the upcoming Blood, Fire, Death: The Swedish Metal Story.

Black Metal: A Coloring Book will disturb and entertain you.

Contributors: Jason Atomic, Gaye Black, Mike Diana, Krent Able, Anthony Ausang, Savage Pencil, Corinne Halbert, Paul ‘Mutartis’ Boswell, Dennis Franklin, Andrew Labanaris, Laughing Indio, Rachael Gater, Nico de la Mort, Anna Piera di Silvestre, Billy Chainsaw, Carlo ‘Uranus’ Quispe, and many more.

“Black metal is the essence of Satan forged into shining steel, a gruesome axe that shines its dismal, eerie gleam in the night when no other lights shine anymore.” (Satanic Warmaster – Werwolf)

