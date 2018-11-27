PALACE - Favourite Albums Revealed In New "Meet The Artist" Video

Palace, the brainchild of Swedish musician Michael Palace, will release the new album, Binary Music, on December 7th via Frontiers Music Srl. Order the album here.

In this new "Meet The Artist" video, Michael Palace reveals his favourite albums:

Palace is a Swedish melodic rock band founded by lead singer and multi-instrumentalist Michael Palace. Heavily influenced by 80’s imagery and sounds, Palace delivers a massive melodic rock/AOR sound unlike you’ve ever heard before. With layers of keyboards, Palace deliver a heavier sound than most in the genre, with guitars a dominating feature. Swirling keyboards, layers of guitars, and fast moving 80’s themed melodic hard rock is what is on offer on Binary Music. After the very warm reception of the debut album, Master Of The Universe, Michael was very excited to get to work on the follow up and face the challenges that came with it.

”I wanted to make an album that will give the fans even more of what they enjoyed the last time around, all the while staying creative and not shying away from new musical ideas,” he says.

Michael Palace began working with Frontiers as a songwriter and guitar player for First Signal (featuring Harry Hess of Harem Scarem fame), Cry Of Dawn (with Goran Edman), Kryptonite (featuring Jakob Samuel of The Poodles), and Toby Hitchcock. The successful collaborations led to a worldwide record deal with Frontiers for his own musical output. Then the subsequent success of Master Of The Universe opened up even more opportunities for Michael to grow as a musician outside of Palace, appearing on many releases as a guitar player, songwriter, and at times, producer.

Despite his young age, Michael Palace has accumulated a wealth of experience playing live and recording in the studio with several different acts in addition to the aforementioned acts and including Code Red, Jim Jidhed, Erika, Hank Erix, Find Me (Featuring Robbie LeBlanc) and Big Time to name a few.

”Since the release of the first album, I’ve had the chance to be involved in a lot of cool musical projects and made more music in two years than I’ve made in my whole life. It has been a fantastic learning experience and I’ve brought a lot of that new gained knowledge into the making of Binary Music. I produced the new album with the guidance from my good friend and mentor Daniel Flores (Find Me, First Signal, The Murder Of My Sweet), and I can’t wait to produce more albums in the future,” Michael explains.

Tracklisting:

"Binary Music"

"Tears Of Gaia"

"Nothing Personal"

"Promised Land"

"Love Songs"

"Dangerous Grounds"

"Queen Of The Prom"

"Who's Counting Time"

"Julia"

"To Have And To Hold"

"Binary Music" video:

"To Have And To Hold”:

Lineup:

Michael Palace - vocals, backing vocals, guitars, bass guitar, keyboards, harmonica and alto saxophone.

Daniel Flores - drums and percussions

Oscar Bromvall - guitar solo on "Julia"