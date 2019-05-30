PALADIN Release "Awakening" Guitar Playthrough Video

Atlanta power thrashers, Paladin, have released a guitar playthrough video for "Awakening", the opening track of their debut album, Ascension, out now via Prosthetic Records. Watch below:

Fronted by master songwriter Taylor Washington, a stalwart of the Atlanta metal scene, (he's also touring guitarist with Arsis / Nuclear Blast) and featuring Alex Parra on guitar, Andy McGraw on bass / vocals, and Nathan McKinney on drums; Paladin is on a mission to bring some European flavor to the Atlanta metal scene with soaring vocals, harsh rasps, catchy melodies, and fiery guitar work coalesced into their own undeniable style.

Tracklisting:

"Awakening"

"Divine Providence"

"Carpe Diem"

"Call Of The Night"

"Black Omen"

"Fall From Grace"

"Bury The Light"

"Shoot For The Sun"

"Vagrant"

"Dawn Of Rebirth"

"Genesis"

"Shoot For The Sun" video: