PALADIN Release "Awakening" Guitar Playthrough Video
May 30, 2019, 12 minutes ago
Atlanta power thrashers, Paladin, have released a guitar playthrough video for "Awakening", the opening track of their debut album, Ascension, out now via Prosthetic Records. Watch below:
Fronted by master songwriter Taylor Washington, a stalwart of the Atlanta metal scene, (he's also touring guitarist with Arsis / Nuclear Blast) and featuring Alex Parra on guitar, Andy McGraw on bass / vocals, and Nathan McKinney on drums; Paladin is on a mission to bring some European flavor to the Atlanta metal scene with soaring vocals, harsh rasps, catchy melodies, and fiery guitar work coalesced into their own undeniable style.
Tracklisting:
"Awakening"
"Divine Providence"
"Carpe Diem"
"Call Of The Night"
"Black Omen"
"Fall From Grace"
"Bury The Light"
"Shoot For The Sun"
"Vagrant"
"Dawn Of Rebirth"
"Genesis"
"Shoot For The Sun" video: