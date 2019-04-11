PALADIN Sign To Prosthetic Records, New Album Acension Due In May

Atlanta power thrashers Paladin have officially announced their signing to Prosthetic Records, along with the debut of their valiant, thundering power-metal opus, Ascension, slated for May 17th release.

Paladin has issued the first face-shredder off the new album. Watch the official video for "Shoot For The Sun" now:

"We are very excited to announce our signing with Prosthetic Records, a label that truly believes in the potential of the band," states Paladin guitarist Alex Parra. "Prosthetic were literally at the top of our list of labels to work with, so the fact that it's actually happening and that they're stoked about our music makes ME stoked! Steve and the rest of the guys (and girl) have been great and it's been a huge help to all of us in the band. We signed with them in the Fall of last year and they have been nothing but pleasant to work with."

"After some unforeseen delays completely beyond our control, we are finally ready to release our debut album, Ascension, a 49 minute onslaught of blistering power thrash incorporating influences from '80s metal to melodic death metal. The first single 'Shoot For The Sun' is perhaps the most straightforward song on the album. It's also the hardest to perform both vocally and instrumentally. It starts fast and stays fast, but it's got some good melodies and a very MegaMan-inspired lead section toward the end. The music video for it was shot in the live room of Mastodon's new recording studio. Lyrically, it's about following your dreams. Cliche, but fitting!"

Fronted by master songwriter Taylor Washington, a stalwart of the Atlanta metal scene, (he's also touring guitarist with Arsis / Nuclear Blast) and featuring Alex Parra on guitar, Andy McGraw on bass / vocals, and Nathan McKinney on drums; Paladin is on a mission to bring some European flavor to the Atlanta metal scene with soaring vocals, harsh rasps, catchy melodies, and fiery guitar work coalesced into their own undeniable style.

Tracklisting:

"Awakening"

"Divine Providence"

"Carpe Diem"

"Call Of The Night"

"Black Omen"

"Fall From Grace"

"Bury The Light"

"Shoot For The Sun"

"Vagrant"

"Dawn Of Rebirth"

"Genesis"

Paladin are already confirmed for the Legions Of Metal Fest with Liege Lord, Cirith Ungol, Eternal Champion and more on May 17th. Additional U.S. tour dates can be found below along with the details for the Paladin album release show taking place on May 11th in Atlanta, GA at 529.

Paladin live:

April

27 - Athens, GA - The Caledonia Lounge

May

11 - Atlanta, GA - 529 (Album Release Show)

12 - Asheville, NC - The Odditorium

16 - Bloomington, IN - The Bishop

17 - Chicago, IL - Reggie's / Legions Of Metal Fest

19 - Louisville, KY - Kaiju Bar

June

21 - Gainesville, GA - Mule Camp Tavern

July

19 - Atlanta, GA - Drunken Unicorn

For further details, visit Paladin on Facebook.