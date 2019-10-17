PALADIN Unleash "Carpe Diem" Music Video
October 17, 2019, an hour ago
Atlanta, GA power thrashers Paladin have unveiled a high-energy music video featuring the song, "Carpe Diem", from the band's gripping live performance at ProgPower Festival. "Carpe Diem", taken from the group's May 2019 full-length release Ascension, showcases the foursome's thundercrushing and soaring vocals, catchy melodies, and ripping guitar shredding.
About the video, Paladin shares, "'Carpe Diem” is basically about following your dreams, so it’s kinda fitting that we used footage from our ProgPower performance for this video since playing that festival was always a dream of ours. The song has served as our closer since we added it to our live set, with the big “whoa-oh” section at the end acting as a sort of climax. It’s especially awesome when we can get the crowd singing along. We’re just kicking off our first full US tour supporting Allegaeon along with Inferi. Check the dates below and come get your “whoa-oh” on with us in person!"
October
18 - Portland, OR - Bossanova Ballroom
19 - Spokane, WA - The Pin
21 - Oakland, CA - Oakland Metro
22 - Los Angeles, CA - Hi Hat
23 - Mesa AZ - Club Red
24 - El Paso TX- Rockhouse Bar & Grill
25 - Oklahoma City, OK - 89th St. Collective
26 - Houston, TX - Satellite Bar
28 - Orlando, FL - The Haven
29 - Atlanta, GA - 529
30 - Richmond VA - Canal Club
31 - Philadelphia, PA - Milkboy
November
1 - Brooklyn, NY - Gold Sounds
2 - Rochester, NY - Montage Music Hall
3 - Pittsburgh, PA - Crafthouse
4 - Minneapolis, MN - The Varsity
5 - Kansas City, MO - The Riot Room
6 - Louisville, KY - Mag Bar
7 - Nashville, TN - Springwater Supper
15 - Charlotte, NC - The Milestone (Rapid Fire Fest)