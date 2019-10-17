PALADIN Unleash "Carpe Diem" Music Video

Atlanta, GA power thrashers Paladin have unveiled a high-energy music video featuring the song, "Carpe Diem", from the band's gripping live performance at ProgPower Festival. "Carpe Diem", taken from the group's May 2019 full-length release Ascension, showcases the foursome's thundercrushing and soaring vocals, catchy melodies, and ripping guitar shredding.

About the video, Paladin shares, "'Carpe Diem” is basically about following your dreams, so it’s kinda fitting that we used footage from our ProgPower performance for this video since playing that festival was always a dream of ours. The song has served as our closer since we added it to our live set, with the big “whoa-oh” section at the end acting as a sort of climax. It’s especially awesome when we can get the crowd singing along. We’re just kicking off our first full US tour supporting Allegaeon along with Inferi. Check the dates below and come get your “whoa-oh” on with us in person!"

October

18 - Portland, OR - Bossanova Ballroom

19 - Spokane, WA - The Pin

21 - Oakland, CA - Oakland Metro

22 - Los Angeles, CA - Hi Hat

23 - Mesa AZ - Club Red

24 - El Paso TX- Rockhouse Bar & Grill

25 - Oklahoma City, OK - 89th St. Collective

26 - Houston, TX - Satellite Bar

28 - Orlando, FL - The Haven

29 - Atlanta, GA - 529

30 - Richmond VA - Canal Club

31 - Philadelphia, PA - Milkboy

November

1 - Brooklyn, NY - Gold Sounds

2 - Rochester, NY - Montage Music Hall

3 - Pittsburgh, PA - Crafthouse

4 - Minneapolis, MN - The Varsity

5 - Kansas City, MO - The Riot Room

6 - Louisville, KY - Mag Bar

7 - Nashville, TN - Springwater Supper

15 - Charlotte, NC - The Milestone (Rapid Fire Fest)