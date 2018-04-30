PALE HORSEMAN To Release "Mashing Of Teeth" American Pale Ale

Chicago sludge band Pale Horseman and Illinois craft brewery Soundgrowler Brewing Co. will release their signature double dry hopped American Pale Ale, Mashing Of Teeth, on Friday, May 4th. The release will be commemorated with performances in the taproom by Pale Horseman and fellow local sludge outfit These Beasts.

Mashing Of Teeth, named for Pale Horseman's song "Gnashing Of Teeth" off The Fourth Seal (Black Bow Records), is a 5.6% ABV ale brewed with Citra, Simcoe, Columbus, and Equinox hops. All four members of Pale Horseman were involved in the brewing process, working with head brewer Larry Hough and assistant brewer Jake Hutcheson to create this special libation.

Soundgrowler, a metal-themed brewery that plays the likes of Eyehategod and Sleep over the sound system, reached out to Pale Horseman in early 2018 to collaborate. The greater Chicago area will soon be able to drink the fruits of their labor, both on tap at the brewery and in 16-ounce cans for available carry-out sale.

Soundgrowler is located at 8201 183rd Street, Suite P, Tinley Park IL. Not only is the brewery known for playing great music, but also for serving authentic Mexican cuisine made in-house from family recipes. For release party details, visit the Facebook page here.