PALLBEARER Announce 2018 North American Tour Dates

After a whirlwind year spent in the studio and on the road, Pallbearer will be returning to a stage near you in early 2018. Continuing their crusade behind critically acclaimed third album Heartless, the four-piece will be trekking across North America throughout the New Year. Check out the full tour itinerary below.



Released in March of 2017 via Profound Lore in North America (and Nuclear Blast in Europe), Heartless is a 7-song album that finds Pallbearer at their most pummeling yet. Grander in scope than any previous pursuits, Heartless holds fast to a sophisticated sonic architecture that digs into primeval roots and leans on unshakeable hooks. Recorded straight-to-tape and produced by the band themselves, the album was then mixed with Joe Barresi (Queens of the Stone Age, Tool, Melvins, Soundgarden) and is doubtlessly the band’s most virtuosic work to date. The record bears no shortage of surprises—a three-part harmony will be followed up by prog rock sprints, anthemic choruses are bristled by gnarled guitars and torrid backbeats.

Dates:

January

19 – Little Rock, AR – Revolution Music Room

20 – Fayetteville, AR – George’s Majestic Lounge

21 – Oklahoma City, OK – 89th Street

February

23 – Nashville, TN – The Basement East

24 – Cincinnati, OH – Northside Yacht Club

25 – Lexington, KY – Cosmic Charlie’s

26 – Asheville, NC – The Grey Eagle

28 – Indianapolis, IN – The Hi-Fi

March

1 – St. Louis, MO – The Ready Room

31 – Philadelphia, PA – The Fillmore

(Photo - Diana Lee Zadlo)