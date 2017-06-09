PALLBEARER Announce North American Tour Dates
June 9, 2017, 7 minutes ago
On the heels of their recently released magnum opus Heartless and fresh off of a US headline tour in support of it, genre-defying giants Pallbearer have announced an extensive North American run commencing in late July (supporting Gojira) and continuing as a headline tour from August through September. Check out the full routing below.
Released earlier this year on Profound Lore in North America (and Nuclear Blast in Europe), Heartless is a 7-song album grander in scope than anything Pallbearer have released prior, showcasing a natural progression that melds higher technicality and more ambitious structures. Heartless was recorded straight-to-tape with Joe Barresi (Queens Of The Stone Age, Tool, Melvins, Soundgarden) manning the board, making for the band’s most pummeling, ambitious, and virtuosic work to date.
Tour dates:
July
29 - Sacramento, CA - Harlow’s
30 - Berkley, CA - UC Theater *
August
1 - Santa Cruz, CA - Catalyst *
2 - Ventura, CA - Ventura Theater *
5 - Anaheim, CA - House of Blues *
6 - Las Vegas, NV - Backstage
8 - Boise, ID - Knitting Factory *
10 - Spokane, WA - Knitting Factor *
11 - Calgary, AB - MacEwan Hall *
12 - Saskatoon, SK - O’Brian’s *
13 - Edmonton, AB - Brixx ^
15 - Vancouver, BC - Cobalt ^
16 - Seattle, WA - The Crocodile ^
17 - Portland, OR - Bossanova ^
19 - Missoula, MT - Pub Station
20 - Billings, MT - Top Hat Lounge
22 - Regina, SK - Exchange %
23 - Winnipeg, MB - Good Will %
24 - Fargo, ND - The Aquarium %
25 - Iowa City, IA - Blue Moose %
26 - Dekalb, IL - The House Cafe %
27 - Milwaukee, WI - Cactus Club %
29 - Detroit, MI - El Club %
30 - Toronto, ON - Lee’s Palace %
31 - Ottawa, ON - Brass Monkey %
September
1 - Quebec City, QC - L’Anti Bar & Spectacles %
2 - Montreal, QC - Bar Le Ritz PDB %
5 - Boston, MA - Brighton Music Hall %
6 - Baltimore, MD - Metro Gallery %
7 - Raleigh, NC - Hopscotch
8 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade %
9 - Knoxville, TN - The Concourse %
* with Gojira
^ with Gost
% with Kayo Dot
(Photo - Diana Lee Zadlo)