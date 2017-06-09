PALLBEARER Announce North American Tour Dates

On the heels of their recently released magnum opus Heartless and fresh off of a US headline tour in support of it, genre-defying giants Pallbearer have announced an extensive North American run commencing in late July (supporting Gojira) and continuing as a headline tour from August through September. Check out the full routing below.

Released earlier this year on Profound Lore in North America (and Nuclear Blast in Europe), Heartless is a 7-song album grander in scope than anything Pallbearer have released prior, showcasing a natural progression that melds higher technicality and more ambitious structures. Heartless was recorded straight-to-tape with Joe Barresi (Queens Of The Stone Age, Tool, Melvins, Soundgarden) manning the board, making for the band’s most pummeling, ambitious, and virtuosic work to date.

Tour dates:

July

29 - Sacramento, CA - Harlow’s

30 - Berkley, CA - UC Theater *

August

1 - Santa Cruz, CA - Catalyst *

2 - Ventura, CA - Ventura Theater *

5 - Anaheim, CA - House of Blues *

6 - Las Vegas, NV - Backstage

8 - Boise, ID - Knitting Factory *

10 - Spokane, WA - Knitting Factor *

11 - Calgary, AB - MacEwan Hall *

12 - Saskatoon, SK - O’Brian’s *

13 - Edmonton, AB - Brixx ^

15 - Vancouver, BC - Cobalt ^

16 - Seattle, WA - The Crocodile ^

17 - Portland, OR - Bossanova ^

19 - Missoula, MT - Pub Station

20 - Billings, MT - Top Hat Lounge

22 - Regina, SK - Exchange %

23 - Winnipeg, MB - Good Will %

24 - Fargo, ND - The Aquarium %

25 - Iowa City, IA - Blue Moose %

26 - Dekalb, IL - The House Cafe %

27 - Milwaukee, WI - Cactus Club %

29 - Detroit, MI - El Club %

30 - Toronto, ON - Lee’s Palace %

31 - Ottawa, ON - Brass Monkey %

September

1 - Quebec City, QC - L’Anti Bar & Spectacles %

2 - Montreal, QC - Bar Le Ritz PDB %

5 - Boston, MA - Brighton Music Hall %

6 - Baltimore, MD - Metro Gallery %

7 - Raleigh, NC - Hopscotch

8 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade %

9 - Knoxville, TN - The Concourse %

* with Gojira

^ with Gost

% with Kayo Dot

(Photo - Diana Lee Zadlo)