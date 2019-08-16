PALLBEARER Announces September Tour Dates

Progressive doom-rock band Pallbearer has announced a week of shows that will take place in late September. The mini-tour will include performances at Heavy Mountain II Fest in Asheville, NC with Corrosion Of Conformity, Torche and Windhand, a show with Kayo Dot in Lexington, KY, and additional shows with Destroyer Of Light. Find ticket information at this location.

Recently, Pallbearer expanded their relationship with Nuclear Blast Records for a worldwide deal to release the band’s heavily-anticipated fourth full-length album. The band also released a new song titled, “Atlantis,” as part of Sub Pop Records’ “Sub Pop Singles Club.”

Dates:

September

21 – Asheville, NC – Heavy Mountain Fest

22 – Lexington, KY – The Green Lantern

24 – Columbus, OH – Skully’s

25 – Cleveland, OH – The Grog Shop

26 – Hamtramck, MI – The Sanctuary