PAMELA MOORE - QUEENSRŸCHE's "Sister Mary" Releases “Rise” Performance Video

Pamela Moore, best known as Queensÿche’s "Sister Mary", has released a performance video for "Rise", a track from her new album, Behind The Veil, released last year. The video was shot at her CD release party, last May.

A native of Seattle, Washington, Pamela moved to New York City in the late nineties to become the singer for Radar, recording the band’s 2000 release, R.P.M. When Radar dissolved in 2001, Pamela returned to the Pacific Northwest. Pamela continued following her passion, making guest appearances on various albums in the next decade, most notably as the voice of “Sister Mary” on Queensÿche’s heralded concept album, Operation Mindcrime. Pamela toured with Queensrÿche in 2003 to 2008 as a featured vocalist and stage actress.

The tour reignited Pamela’s desire to record her own album, and she began writing songs with former Rorschach Test guitarist, Benjamin Anderson. The two found instant chemistry as Pamela’s lyrics and melodies brought Anderson’s musical ideas to life. Stories from a Blue Room, released in 2006 under Planet Sweet Records, was the compelling result. The eleven-track album features guest vocals from Terri Nunn (Berlin), guitarist Michael Wilton (Queensrÿche) and Jeff Loomis (Nevermore).

After touring extensively with Queensrÿche, Pamela took her time finding the perfect collaborators for her next album Resurrect Me. Chicago-based guitarist, Michael Posch (Radakka, Century Media) provides potent, addictive metal grooves and soundscapes. Combined with Pamela's stylistic, emotive power vocals and inquisitive lyrics, they create pure metal magic. Resurrect Me was released in 2013 with award winning accolades and very happy fans from across the globe.

Fast forward to today; Pamela's journey continues as she turns the page on another chapter of her long standing, award winning career. Behind The Veil is unleashed to the public and a team of masterful musicians helped bring this masterpiece to life; Rudy Sarzo- Bass, Casey Grillo - Drums, Michael Posch - Guitar and orchestration and newcomer, Craig Church - Guitar and orchestration, not to mention her special guests, Ralf Scheepers, Randy Piper and Elliot Anders.

Tracklisting:

"Rise"

"Sickness"

"Beneath the Voodoo Marsh"

"My Eternal"

"Slow Burn"

"Wi Fi Zombies"

"These Scars"

"Just Breathe"

"Undertow"

"Run"

"WiFi Zombies" video:

"Sickness":

"These Scars" lyric video: