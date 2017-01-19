PANIKK Streaming New Song “Eyes Don’t Lie”

Slovenian thrashers, Panikk, have released the song “Eyes Don’t Lie”, from their upcoming second album, Discarded Existence, out on March 15th via Xtreem Music. The track is available for streaming below.

The artwork for Discarded Existence was created by Mario E. Lopez M. (Gravesite, Skeletal Remains, Evil Invaders).

Tracklisting:

“Instigator Of War”

“Sedated In Utopia”

“Under Pretence”

“Individual Right”

“Rotten Cells”

“Discarded Existence”

“Eyes Don't Lie”

“Reconstruction”

“Outro”

“Eyes Don't Lie”:

Teaser:

(Photo - Dominika Torkar)