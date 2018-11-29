PANTERA Bassist REX BROWN To Lead Camp Rock Star In February 2019

Let There Be Rock School has announced its exciting and "can't miss" Camp Rock Star event. It takes place February 21st through February 24th, 2019 in Philadelphia and features legendary Pantera and Down bassist Rex Brown, along with Virus Karkos and Kyng drummer Pepe Clarke as band directors. You will learn how to be a rock star — from your favorite rock stars.

Camp Rock Star is an intensive and invaluable learning experience that unfolds over four days. The program is open to fans and budding rock stars of all ages and generations. The itinerary features daily lessons, Q&A sessions, rehearsals, live performances, meet and greets, and more with the band directors. Autograph and picture sessions are also included.

Participants will learn directly from celebrity coaches while interacting and jamming with them, making for a special, once in a lifetime event.

In this day and age, "experiences" are the best sort of gift and are those that keep on giving. This experience is a perfect holiday present for the future rocker in your life. Gift certificates, packages, and payment plans are available.

"I cannot wait to bring some love to Camp Rock Star this year," said Brown. "It'll be a swinging, movin' and groovin' time. And to think of all the new friends we’ll be making. See ya soon."

"I'm excited and honored to be a band director / mentor at the Let There Be Rock School Camp Rock Star alongside Rex Brown and Pepe Clarke," said Virus Karkos, whose vast resume includes Dope, Device, Lords of Acid, Big & Rich, and Rock Of Ages on Broadway, said. "Nothing beats learning skills from the pros, asking questions about your favorite bands, and hearing all the cool tour stories. Learning while having fun; it doesn't get any better than this. See you there."

Further details can be found here.



