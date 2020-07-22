PANTERA – Cowboys From Hell 30th Anniversary Poster Released

Iconic By Collectionzz has unveiled a new official screenprint celebrating the 30th anniversary of Pantera’s Cowboys From Hell album.

The Basement in Dallas was the unofficial home base club in the early days of Pantera, which shot three music videos in one day there: "Psycho Holiday", "Cemetery Gates" and "Cowboys From Hell". Three days before the release of "Cowboys From Hell", Pantera played a record release party for everyone at The Basement, for which guitarist "Dimebag" Darrell Abbott created the original flyer.

Iconic By Collectionzz is remembering that event 30 years later with a new limited-edition poster by Vance Kelly which incorporates many of the original design elements Dimebag created in the flyer, such as the barbed wire and dripping-blood Pantera logo.

Main Edition - $65

Size: 18" x 24"

Holographic sticker on back of print for authenticity

Paper: French Paper White

Edition Size: 130

Five Color Screenprint

Markings: Hand Numbered

