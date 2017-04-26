PANTERA - Designer Of “DIMEBAG” DARRELL ABBOTT’s “Dean From Hell” Guitar Claims He Was Never Paid; Lawsuit Filed

Digital Music News is reporting that an instrument designer who says he was the one who helped design late Pantera guitarist "Dimebag" Darrell Abbott signature “Dean From Hell” guitar is going to court to sue a guitar company for allegedly infringing on his design.

Buddy Webster, aka Buddy Blaze, filed a copyright infringement lawsuit at the US District Court in Central California. Webster claims Dean Guitars and Armadillo Enterprises (among others) wrongfully and willfully reproduced his design for financial gain. He states that he hasn’t received a single penny.

Back in the 1980s, Buddy Webster helped create Dimebag Darrell’s classic “Dean From Hell” guitar. Webster cites the history of how he and Dimebag Darrell met. Their encounter, and subsequent friendship, would eventually lead to the creation of the popular guitar.

