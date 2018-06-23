PANTERA / HELLYEAH Drummer VINNIE PAUL Dead At 54

June 23, 2018, 2 hours ago

news vinnie paul pantera hellyeah

PANTERA / HELLYEAH Drummer VINNIE PAUL Dead At 54

"Vincent Paul Abbott aka Vinnie Paul has passed away. Paul is best known for his work as the drummer in the bands Pantera and Hellyeah. No further details are available at this time. The family requests you please respect their privacy during this time," reads a post on Pantera's Facebook page.

Born on March 11, 1964, Vinnie Paul was 54 years old. The cause of death has not been revealed at this time. 

Vinnie also played in Damageplan and Rebel Meets Rebel. 

BraveWords sends our sincerest condolences to Vinnie Paul's family, friends and fans. In mourning, we offer up videos for some of Vinnie's most recent work with Hellyeah.

 

 

 

 

 



