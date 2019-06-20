PANTERA - KnuckleBonz To Release Limited Edition Cowboys From Hell Rock Iconz Figures This Fall; Video Preview

Currently in production with an estimated ship date of Fall 2019 is the Pantera Rock Iconz Set including four statues – Dimebag Darrell, Philip Anselmo, Rex Brown and Vinnie Paul

Only 3000 of each statue is made. These are highly exclusive, limited edition collectibles. Each one is hand-painted, numbered and comes with a certificate of authenticity on the base of the statue. These Rock Iconz statues are 1/9th scale; figures are approximately 8.5″ tall.

This is an officially licensed product, created by KnuckleBonz, Inc. Using a team of highly skilled artists, each statue is sculpted and cast in poly-resin and then hand-painted in fine detail. These limited edition statues are highly collectible. Pre-order yours now at this location. A video preview can be seen below: